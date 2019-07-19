Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Goes deep Thursday
Betts went 2-for-3 with a walk, home run and two run scored Thursday against the Blue Jays.
Betts reached base on three occasions, the fourth consecutive game in which he's reached base multiple times. The highlight came in the seventh inning when he took Derek Law deep for his 14th home run of the season. With his hot stretch since the All-Star break, Betts has improved his line to .284/.399/.480 across 451 plate appearances for the season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Luis Castillo up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
Stolen base gains and losses are changing the evaluation of certain players, most notably leading...
-
Waiver Wire: Grab Cooper
Heath Cummings says you should add Garrett Cooper immediately, and maybe Dylan Cease as we...
-
Prospects: How stashable is Luis Robert?
Some season-long prospect stashes have taken themselves out of the running since last check....
-
Tuesday Waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings advises you who to add and who gained or lost ground in Monday's action.
-
Bullpens: Hendriks, Pagan emerging
The Athletics have a new closer. The Red Sox could soon. What about the Rays? Or the Blue Jays?...