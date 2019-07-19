Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Goes deep Thursday

Betts went 2-for-3 with a walk, home run and two run scored Thursday against the Blue Jays.

Betts reached base on three occasions, the fourth consecutive game in which he's reached base multiple times. The highlight came in the seventh inning when he took Derek Law deep for his 14th home run of the season. With his hot stretch since the All-Star break, Betts has improved his line to .284/.399/.480 across 451 plate appearances for the season.