Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Getting help from HOFer
Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez worked with Eovaldi at Fenway Park on Tuesday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Martinez said he noticed something with Eovaldi, the starter Boston acquired from Tampa Bay before the non-waiver trade deadline. Eovaldi pitched 15 scoreless innings in his first two starts for Boston, but has a 7.41 ERA and 2.24 WHIP in four starts since. It's unclear what specifically Martinez noticed, but we should get glimpse of any tweaks when Eovaldi toes the rubber Friday on the road against the White Sox.
More News
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Tagged with loss vs. Rays•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Lit up again•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Gets quick hook in no-decision against Phillies•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Can't get out of third inning•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Blanks Yankees in win•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Picks up win in Boston debut•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Murphy, Turner moving up
Scott White updates his
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...
-
Waivers: Luis Urias gets his chance
The Padres call up an intriguing middle infield prospect, and Tyler White continues to make...
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....