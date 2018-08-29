Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez worked with Eovaldi at Fenway Park on Tuesday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Martinez said he noticed something with Eovaldi, the starter Boston acquired from Tampa Bay before the non-waiver trade deadline. Eovaldi pitched 15 scoreless innings in his first two starts for Boston, but has a 7.41 ERA and 2.24 WHIP in four starts since. It's unclear what specifically Martinez noticed, but we should get glimpse of any tweaks when Eovaldi toes the rubber Friday on the road against the White Sox.

