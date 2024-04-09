Pivetta was placed on the 15-day injured list by the Red Sox on Tuesday with a right elbow flexor strain, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Pivetta has been an early-season bright spot for the Red Sox, allowing just one run with a 13:1 K:BB over 11 innings covering his first two starts. After sustaining the injury coming out of his most recent start last Wednesday, however, Pivetta will be on the shelf for a least a couple weeks and potentially much longer, given the nature of the injury. It's not clear yet who might fill Pivetta's spot in the rotation, but Cooper Criswell, Chase Anderson and Josh Winckowski look to be the top candidates.