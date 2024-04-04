Pivetta (1-1) earned the win Wednesday, allowing five hits and one walk over five scoreless innings against the Athletics. He struck out three.

Pivetta had it going again Wednesday, retiring 10 of the first 12 batters he faced while allowing only one extra-base hit in the contest. The veteran right-hander has now given up just one run over his first two starts, posting a 13:1 K:BB over that brief span. He'll look to continue his phenomenal start to the 2024 campaign next week when the Red Sox host the Orioles.