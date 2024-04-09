Red Sox GM Craig Breslow said Tuesday that Pivetta (elbow) may not be on the injured list much beyond the 15-day minimum, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
The right-hander was placed on the injured list earlier Tuesday with a flexor strain, but the issue apparently isn't a serious concern. Still, it's worth keeping an eye on Pivetta's recovery given the nature of the injury. Cooper Criswell and Chase Anderson are the likely candidates to receive a look in the rotation while Pivetta is sidelined.
More News
-
Red Sox's Nick Pivetta: Heads to IL with flexor strain•
-
Red Sox's Nick Pivetta: Hurls five scoreless frames•
-
Red Sox's Nick Pivetta: No support in loss•
-
Red Sox's Nick Pivetta: Fans nine in finale•
-
Red Sox's Nick Pivetta: Works into fifth inning•
-
Red Sox's Nick Pivetta: Could be Opening Day starter•