Red Sox GM Craig Breslow said Tuesday that Pivetta (elbow) may not be on the injured list much beyond the 15-day minimum, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

The right-hander was placed on the injured list earlier Tuesday with a flexor strain, but the issue apparently isn't a serious concern. Still, it's worth keeping an eye on Pivetta's recovery given the nature of the injury. Cooper Criswell and Chase Anderson are the likely candidates to receive a look in the rotation while Pivetta is sidelined.