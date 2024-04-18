Pivetta (elbow) continues to play catch but has not advanced to mound work yet, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports.

Pivetta was placed on the 15-day injured list retroactive to April 6 and could return Sunday, but he's not yet ready to help the Red Sox in their current rotation bind. Garrett Whitlock (oblique) joined Pivetta on the IL on Wednesday. It's likely Pivetta would need at least one rehab start before rejoining the club. In the meantime, Boston could get by with a bullpen day or opener then take advantage of Monday's off-day.