Pivetta (elbow) will play catch Saturday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Pivetta landed on the injured list just three days ago with a right elbow flexor strain, so it's a good sign that he's already been cleared to throw. The hope is that the right-hander won't be sidelined long. Cooper Criswell is expected to fill Pivetta's spot in the Red Sox' rotation.

