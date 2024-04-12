Pivetta (elbow) will play catch Saturday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
Pivetta landed on the injured list just three days ago with a right elbow flexor strain, so it's a good sign that he's already been cleared to throw. The hope is that the right-hander won't be sidelined long. Cooper Criswell is expected to fill Pivetta's spot in the Red Sox' rotation.
More News
-
Red Sox's Nick Pivetta: May not have lengthy absence•
-
Red Sox's Nick Pivetta: Heads to IL with flexor strain•
-
Red Sox's Nick Pivetta: Hurls five scoreless frames•
-
Red Sox's Nick Pivetta: No support in loss•
-
Red Sox's Nick Pivetta: Fans nine in finale•
-
Red Sox's Nick Pivetta: Works into fifth inning•