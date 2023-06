Reyes was scratched from the Red Sox's lineup for Tuesday's game against Minnesota with right abdominal soreness, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

The severity of Reyes' injury is unclear, but it's apparently enough to keep him out of Tuesday's game. The Red Sox will likely provide more updates on his status in the near future. Meanwhile, Enrique Hernandez will slide over to cover shortstop while Christian Arroyo enters at second base while batting seventh.