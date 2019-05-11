Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Delivers four RBI
Devers went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double and four RBI in Friday's blowout victory over Seattle.
Devers launched a solo homer to right field in the fourth inning, and he plated two more in the fifth on a single. He also tacked on an insurance run in the eighth inning on a double, putting him at four RBI on the night. The 22-year-old third baseman has been unstoppable at the dish of late and is 14-for-38 with two homers and 10 RBI through his first nine games of May.
