Devers is expected to hit in the four-hole for the foreseeable future, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports.

Devers slotted in at cleanup Wednesday and went 1-for-4 in a loss to Atlanta. He usually hits second in the order, but manager Alex Cora wants to separate the two lefties at the top -- Jarren Duran bats leadoff. Connor Wong hit second Wednesday against lefty Chris Sale, and Cora said he'll probably use Wilyer Abreu there against righties.