Devers went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Cardinals.

Devers has homered in four straight games, giving him eight long balls on the year. The third baseman took Miles Mikolas deep in the fourth inning Saturday. Devers is batting .294 (10-for-34) with seven extra-base hits and seven RBI during his eight-game hitting streak. He's up to a .284/.381/.537 slash line through 36 contests this season.