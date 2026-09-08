Devers went 2-for-3 with two doubles, two walks, an RBI and a run scored in Monday's 5-4 extra-innings win over the Cardinals.

Devers hit an RBI double in the first inning and added another two-bagger in the fifth before coming around to score. The veteran infielder has chipped in at least one hit in 14 of his last 15 games, batting .421 with 22 RBI, 17 runs scored and nine home runs in 69 plate appearances over that stretch. On the campaign, he's up to a .260/.342/.522 slash line and has added 92 RBI, 86 runs scored and 35 long balls across 620 plate appearances.