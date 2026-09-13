Devers went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 7-6 loss to San Diego.

After hitting a grand slam in Friday's loss to the Padres, the veteran infielder launched a two-run homer off Michael King in the first inning. Devers has racked up eight home runs over his last 11 games, slashing .341/.471/1.024 with 20 RBI and 11 runs scored in 51 plate appearances during that span. On the campaign, he's slashing .258/.340/.525 with 98 RBI, 88 runs scored and 37 long balls across 633 plate appearances.