Devers went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Saturday's 9-5 win over the Mets.

The 29-year-old slugger continued his rampage at the plate, launching a solo shot off Zac Thornton in the first inning and then tagging the rookie southpaw for a two-run blast in the fifth. In the process, Devers became just the third hitter in Giants history to hit six or more homers and draw seven or more walks in a six-game span -- an exclusive club whose other members are Willie Mays and Barry Bonds. Devers' hot streak has pushed him up to 35 homers on the season, three shy of his career high, and he needs nine more RBI to reach 100 for the fifth time.