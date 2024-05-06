Devers went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and two runs scored in Sunday's 9-2 win over the Twins.

After opening the game 0-for-3, Devers singled and later came around to score in the top of the eighth inning before launching a two-run home run off Jay Jackson in the following frame. The long ball was his fourth of the season and his first in 10 games. Since returning from a bone bruise in his left knee April 24, Devers has batted .415 with two homers, seven RBI and eight runs scored over 41 at-bats in 11 contests.