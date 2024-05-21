Devers went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Monday's win over the Rays.

Devers' two-run blast in the fourth inning was his 10th of the year and he's gone deep in six straight games. Interestingly, he has only seven hits during that span. The star third baseman is slashing .284/.380/.567 with 23 RBI and 20 extra-base hits through 37 games. In 18 games this month, Devers has knocked 13 extra-base hits while going 20-for-70 (.286).