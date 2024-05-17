Devers went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored during Thursday's 7-5 loss to the Rays.

Devers took righty Zack Littell yard for a solo homer in the second inning, marking the lefty third baseman's second straight game with a long ball. All six of Devers' homers this season have come off RHP, and he boasts a .302/.394/.593 slash line against opposite-handed pitching.