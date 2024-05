Devers went 4-for-5 with a triple, two RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 8-3 win over Baltimore.

The four hits are a season-high for Devers while the triple was his first since 2022. The 27-year-old third-baseman had cooled off a bit following his six-game home-run streak, going 3-for-17 in his last five contests. Following Tuesday's effort, Devers is slashing .289/.380/.548 with 10 homers, 26 RBI and 28 runs scored through 192 plate appearances this season.