Devers went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Wednesday in a loss to the Rays.

Devers' sixth-inning solo shot brought Boston to within a run, but it ended up being the final tally for either team. The long ball extended the third baseman's on-base streak to nine contests, and he's hitting .270 with two homers, five RBI and five runs over that stretch. On a less positive note, Devers has struck out at least once in 12 straight games, and his 24.1 percent strikeout rate is on pace to be his worst mark since the abbreviated 2020 campaign.