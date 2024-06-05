Devers went 2-for-3 with a pair of home runs, a walk, three total RBI and three total runs scored in Wednesday's 9-0 win over Atlanta.

Devers opened the scoring with an opposite-field solo shot off Spencer Schwellenbach in the second inning before extending the Red Sox lead to 8-0 with a two-run blast off left-hander Ray Kerr in the seventh. The 27-year-old Devers is now 7-for-19 (.368) with three homers and six RBI in his last five contests. He's slashing .288/.380/.576 with 13 homers, 32 RBI and 34 runs scored across 221 plate appearances this season.