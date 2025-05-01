Devers went 2-for-5 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 7-6 extra-inning loss to the Blue Jays.
Devers, who's had an up-and-down season, is on the rise again. He's hit safely in five straight (8-for-22) with three doubles, three home runs and an RBI in all five games. He's batting just .225 for the season, but 15 of his 27 hits have gone for extra bases. Devers ranks third on the team with 19 RBI.
