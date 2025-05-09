Devers told reporters Thursday that he declined a request from team management to play first base, Ken Powtak of MLB.com reports. "They had the conversation with me," Devers said through team interpreter Daveson Perez. "I don't think, for me personally, it's the best decision after they asked me to play a different position."

Alex Cora had previously indicated he wasn't even going to ask Devers if he would be willing to move from DH -- a new position for the former third baseman -- to first base, and instead the manager allowed Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow to play bad cop with the request. After a slow start to the season, Devers' bat has locked in since late April. He's 18-for-47 with four home runs, four doubles, 11 RBI and eight runs scored over the last 12 games. Devers' insistence on not switching positions again mid-season leaves Boston without a clear starter at first base in the wake of a season-ending knee injury to Triston Casas.