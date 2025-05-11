Devers went 4-for-4 with three RBI, one walk and a run scored in Saturday's 10-1 win over the Royals.

Devers put the Red Sox on the board in the third inning with an RBI double, and he proceeded to crack RBI singles in the fifth and eighth frames. It was the second time this season that Devers tallied four hits, and he has recorded at least one hit in seven of his last nine games, going 14-for-34 (.412) with one stolen base, two runs scored, one home run and 10 RBI over that span.