Red Sox manager Alex Cora suggested Sunday that he expects Devers (knee) to be back in the lineup for Tuesday's series opener versus the Phillies, MLB.com reports. "He's OK," Cora said of Devers prior to Sunday's 6-4 extra-inning over the White Sox. "Hopefully one day [off], [then Monday's team off day] and be ready for Tuesday. If he feels like he's banged up, giving him a day will benefit him."

Devers was lifted in the eighth inning of Saturday's 6-1 loss to Chicago after Cora said that the the third baseman's left knee was bothering him when he was getting ready to swing in the batter's box. Though Devers likely could have played Sunday if necessary, the Red Sox might have chosen to err on the side of caution and hold him out of the lineup after he had previously dealt with a bone bruise in the same knee in April that cost him five starts. After getting Sunday and Monday off, Devers should be ready to go for the three-game series with the Phillies, but fantasy managers may still want to confirm that he's starting Tuesday before locking him into lineups.