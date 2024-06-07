Devers was pinch-hit for in the seventh inning of Thursday's game against the White Sox, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.
Devers exited with the Red Sox up 11-0 to get some extra rest, and he went 1-for-4 with a run scored prior to hitting the bench. He now has a six-game hitting streak, during which he's 8-for-23 with three homers, six RBI and seven runs scored.
