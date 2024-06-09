Devers was removed from Saturday's 6-1 loss to the White Sox with left knee soreness and won't play in Sunday's series finale, Sean McAdam of MassLive.com reports. He went 0-for-2 with a walk before exiting.

Manager Alex Cora said postgame that Devers reported soreness in his left knee -- the same knee that forced Devers to miss nearly a week in late April -- which led to Devers' removal in the eighth inning. Cora will play it safe with the stud third baseman, giving him a day off Sunday. The Red Sox have a team off day Monday, so Devers' return to the lineup would come Tuesday against Philadelphia at the earliest.