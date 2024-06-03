Devers went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, triple, two RBI and a walk Sunday against the Tigers.

Devers third-inning triple plated a run while his solo blast in the eighth knotted the game at four and set the stage for extra innings. It was the second triple and 11th homer of the season for Devers, who entered the game in a mini 1-for-10 slump since accumulating four hits against the Orioles on Tuesday. It was also the first dinger for Devers since hitting homers in six-consecutive games from May 15-20.