Devers went 0-for-4 with one walk, one RBI and three strikeouts during Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers.

Devers managed to finally log his first RBI of the 2025 campaign when he drew a walk with the bases loaded in the second inning, but that was about the only highlight of the day for the 28-year-old. He punched three more times Saturday (twice swinging) and has set a major-league record by striking out 10 times in the first three games of the regular season, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today. Devers will look to get back on track in Sunday's regular season finale against Jacob deGrom.