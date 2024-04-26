Devers went 3-for-5 with a run scored in Thursday's 6-4 loss to Cleveland.

Devers produced a second consecutive three-hit effort after missing five games with a knee injury. He's gone 6-for-9 with a double, home run, two RBI and two runs scored in his two games back. The downtime appears to have given the balky shoulder he was dealing with during Boston's homestand last week time to heal, but Devers has yet to resume playing third base. According to Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe, manager Alex Cora said prior to Thursday's game that Devers is likely to remain the Red Sox's designated hitter through Friday before potentially returning to action at third base Saturday versus the Cubs.