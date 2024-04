Devers went 3-for-4 with a walk, home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 8-0 win over Cleveland.

Devers was in the lineup for the first time in a week while dealing with a bone bruise in his left knee. He returned as the designated hitter and recorded his first multi-hit game since Opening Day. The next hurdle for Devers will be playing a game in the field.