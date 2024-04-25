Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Thursday that Devers (knee) isn't comfortable enough yet to play third base but will likely return to the position Saturday versus the Cubs, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

The good news is Devers is well enough to hit, as he'll be the club's designated hitter again Thursday after homering from the spot in his return to the lineup Wednesday. The Cubs are starting left-hander Shota Imanaga on Friday, so it's possible the lefty-hitting Devers will rest that day before returning to third base Saturday. With Devers (twice) and Tyler O'Neill (once) occupying the DH spot the last three days, Masataka Yoshida has been on the bench. However, it sounds like Yoshida should be back in there soon enough.