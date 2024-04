Devers (knee) will start at designated hitter and bat second in Wednesday's contest in Cleveland, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Devers hasn't played since April 17 due to a bone bruise on his left knee, and between that injury and a shoulder problem, he's seen action in just three of the last 12 games. However, he's feeling well enough to give it a go Wednesday, albeit in a non-defensive role. Devers should be ready to play third base soon.