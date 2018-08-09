Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Goes yard in return from DL
Devers went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 10-5 win over the Blue Jays.
The 21-year-old has been out of action since July 28 with a hamstring strain, but Devers looked none the worse for wear in his return to the lineup. Injuries have cut into his production during his sophomore campaign, but Devers still has 16 homers in 97 games and an opportunity for a big finish to 2018 if he can stay healthy.
