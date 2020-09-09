Devers went 3-for-4 with a double, two home runs and three RBI during a 6-5 loss to the Phillies in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader.

The third baseman launched solo shots in the third and fifth innings before nearly playing hero for Boston in the sixth, as his RBI double gave the team its first lead of the game. Unfortunately for the Red Sox, Matt Barnes couldn't shut the door in the seventh. It was Devers' second multi-homer game since Aug. 30, and including a 1-for-4 effort in the nightcap Tuesday, he's hitting .421 (16-for-38) over his last 10 games with five home runs and 12 RBI.