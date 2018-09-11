Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Out against another lefty

Devers is on the bench against lefty Ryan Borucki and the Blue Jays on Tuesday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Since returning from his hamstring injury, Devers has started two of three games against righties and zero of three games against lefties. His role seems to be a diminished one down the stretch. Eduardo Nunez will get the call at third Tuesday.

