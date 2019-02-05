Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Reshapes body over winter
Devers hired a nutritionist over the offseason and has focused on improving his conditioning throughout the winter, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports. "I feel healthy right now," Devers said in January. "I think I'm in a good place. Last year, I had a lot of injuries and I think it was a product of the weight."
Officially listed at six-foot, 237 pounds, Devers hasn't tracked his weight loss over the last few months, but Cotillo notes that the third baseman is noticeably slimmer than he was during his first two seasons with Boston. Conditioning issues may have contributed in part to Devers requiring three stints on the disabled list between last July and August, with a pair of hamstring injuries in particular proving problematic. The missed time coupled with a 44-point slide in batting average made Devers' sophomore season a disappointing one, but improved health and another year of experience should increase the 22-year-old's odds of tapping into more of his considerable upside in 2019.
