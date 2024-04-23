Devers (knee) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game at Cleveland, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

The expectation was that Devers would return to action Tuesday versus the Guardians coming off Monday's team off day, but he'll instead be out of the lineup for the fifth straight game due to the bone bruise on his left knee. It's unclear if the 27-year-old suffered some sort of setback, but he should continue to be considered day-to-day for now. Pablo Reyes is starting at the hot corner and batting ninth.