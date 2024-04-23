Manager Alex Cora said Devers (knee), who is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Guardians, is scheduled to start as the designated hitter Wednesday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republicanreports.

Devers was originally expected to rejoin the lineup for Tuesday's series opener, but the club decided he could use one more day, especially with the weather forecast for Tuesday being questionable. The veteran third baseman hasn't seen the field since April 17 due to a bone bruise on his left knee.