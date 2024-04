Devers (knee) is expected to rejoin the lineup Tuesday against the Guardians, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

The 27-year-old sat out Sunday for the fourth consecutive game due to a bone bruise in his left knee, but he should return to action following Monday's team off day. It's been a slow start to the season for Devers, who has a .188/.328/.375 slash line with two homers through 58 plate appearances.