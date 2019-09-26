Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Caps season with 14th win
Porcello (14-12) picked up the win in Wednesday's 10-3 rout of the Rangers, giving up three runs on six hits over six innings while striking out eight.
It was his second straight quality start and 13th of the season, and while he finished strong, Porcello wraps up 2019 with a career-worst 5.52 ERA and a 143:45 K:BB through 174.1 innings. A free agent in the offseason, the 30-year-old could well find himself in a different uniform next year.
