Porcello will start Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Nationals, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.

Porcello was unable to start Friday after the game was rained out, but he'll make his final start of the regular season during Friday's nightcap with Jacob deGrom starting Game 1. Porcello posted a season-high 10 strikeouts in his last start but was charged with an unlucky loss.