Porcello allowed five runs on 10 hits while striking out three across four innings of work Wednesday. He did not factor into the decision.

It seemed as though the Orioles were hitting almost anything Porcello was throwing at them. He gave up two runs on four hits in the first inning and then allowed three more runs off back-to-back hits (double and then a single) in the third. The 32-year-old fortunately was able to get through a clean fourth before manager Luis Rojas threw in the towel and called upon his bullpen to finish out the game. Wednesday was the second time this season Porcello has given up 10 hits in an outing as the right-hander is currently sporting a career-worst 6.07 ERA and 1.56 WHIP across 43 innings.