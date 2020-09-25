site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Rick Porcello: Game rained out
Porcello's scheduled start Friday against the Nationals has been rained out.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Saturday. Porcello will likely start one of those two games.
