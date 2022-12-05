Porcello confirmed Monday during his appearance on "The Bradfo Sho" podcast that he has retired from professional baseball.

Given that the 33-year-old didn't sign with a team following the 2020 season, Porcello's decision to confirm his retirement hardly comes as a surprise. Though Porcello's career ended on a down note with a 5.64 ERA over 12 starts for the Mets in the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign, the right-hander was a solid mid-rotation arm for the majority of his 12 years in the big leagues. He enjoyed his best season in 2016 with the Red Sox, as Porcello claimed the American League Cy Young Award that season after leading the circuit in wins (22) while posting a 3.15 ERA and 1.01 WHIP across 223 innings. Across stops with the Tigers, Red Sox and the Mets, Porcello accrued a lifetime 150-125 record, 4.40 ERA and 1,561 strikeouts over 2096.1 innings.