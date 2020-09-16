Porcello (1-5) took the loss Tuesday, giving up four runs on six hits and two walks over six innings as the Mets were downed 4-1 by the Phillies. He struck out five.

The right-hander remains winless over his last seven starts, although much of that is due to bad luck and minimal run support -- Porcello's only served up three homers in 49 innings this season, and his .390 BABIP has led to a 6.06 ERA and 1.53 WHIP, but only a 3.11 FIP. He'll look for a better result in his next outing Sunday, at home against Atlanta.