Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Strikes out five in win over Braves
Porcello (16-7) tossed five innings of one-run ball Tuesday to earn the win against the Braves. He struck out six.
Porcello allowed a solo home run in the second inning, but he allowed just two baserunners during the rest of his outing as he stifled a worthy opponent. He threw 66 percent of his pitches for strikes and induced plenty of weak contact, but his pitch count rose quickly and limited him to a shorter outing. This was a nice bounce-back effort for Porcello, who'd allowed 12 earned runs over his previous 17 innings, earning a pair of losses in the process. He'll take a 4.20 ERA into his next scheduled start against the Blue Jays.
More News
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Surrenders four earned runs•
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Whiffs eight in loss•
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Fans six in loss•
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Bounces back with 10 strikeouts•
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Knocked around for seven runs•
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Fires one-hitter against Yankees•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action, but September call-ups limit the...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...