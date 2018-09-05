Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Strikes out five in win over Braves

Porcello (16-7) tossed five innings of one-run ball Tuesday to earn the win against the Braves. He struck out six.

Porcello allowed a solo home run in the second inning, but he allowed just two baserunners during the rest of his outing as he stifled a worthy opponent. He threw 66 percent of his pitches for strikes and induced plenty of weak contact, but his pitch count rose quickly and limited him to a shorter outing. This was a nice bounce-back effort for Porcello, who'd allowed 12 earned runs over his previous 17 innings, earning a pair of losses in the process. He'll take a 4.20 ERA into his next scheduled start against the Blue Jays.