Refsnyder was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, retroactive to July 30, with a sprained right knee, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.
It was reported over the weekend that Refsnyder is dealing with an MCL injury, which has now been diagnosed with a sprain. The 31-year-old will be eligible to return from the IL next week, but given the nature of the injury he seems likely to face a longer absence. Tommy Pham was acquired from the Reds on Monday and will round out Boston's outfield.
More News
-
Red Sox's Rob Refsnyder: Not ready to play•
-
Red Sox's Rob Refsnyder: Suffers knee injury•
-
Red Sox's Rob Refsnyder: Added to Friday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's Rob Refsnyder: Back on bench after two big games•
-
Red Sox's Rob Refsnyder: Collects four hits•
-
Red Sox's Rob Refsnyder: Settles into reserve role•