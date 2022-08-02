Refsnyder was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, retroactive to July 30, with a sprained right knee, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

It was reported over the weekend that Refsnyder is dealing with an MCL injury, which has now been diagnosed with a sprain. The 31-year-old will be eligible to return from the IL next week, but given the nature of the injury he seems likely to face a longer absence. Tommy Pham was acquired from the Reds on Monday and will round out Boston's outfield.