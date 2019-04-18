Red Sox's Ryan Brasier: Serves up grand slam
Brasier was charged with a blown save in Wednesday's loss to the Yankees as he gave up a grand slam. He allowed one earned run on one hit with two strikeouts over two-thirds of an inning.
Brasier entered in a tough spot during the seventh inning with the bases loaded and only one out, but looked to be in decent shape with an 0-2 count on Brett Gardner before giving up the grand slam. The right-hander was unlikely to complete the game Wednesday given how early he came in, but nonetheless gets charged with the blown save. Brasier still has a 2.16 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 8:2 K:BB and three converted saves over 8.1 innings.
