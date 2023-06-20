The Dodgers selected Brasier's contract from Triple-A Oklahoma City, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Braiser was released by the Red Sox in May after accumulating a 7.29 ERA and 1.57 WHIP through 21 innings. He signed a minor-league deal with the Dodgers on June 5 and has thrown three scoreless innings with five strikeouts in Triple-A since then, earning himself another shot in the bigs. Given his subpar track record in the majors as of late, Braiser will likely be limited to low-leverage outings while in Los Angeles.