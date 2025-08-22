The Cubs placed Brasier on the 15-day injured list Friday due to a left groin strain.

The injury may explain Brasier's recent struggles out of the bullpen, with the veteran right-hander allowing eight runs on 11 hits and two walks while striking out three batters across five innings in his last six outings. He'll undergo further tests to determine the severity of the nature, but he'll be out of action until at least Sept. 6. In a corresponding move, the Cubs recalled Javier Assad from Triple-A Iowa, and he will start against the Angels on Friday.